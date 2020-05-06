President Trump said Wednesday he did wear a mask on his visit to Arizona, but he was out of view of television cameras.

“I had a mask on for a period of time,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We were far away from people, I did put a mask on.”

He said he wore it during a tour of the Honeywell International plant in Phoenix, “not too long.”

“But I had it on backstage,” the president said.

While he was touring the plant in view of TV cameras, the president wore safety goggles but no mask. He also gave a speech thanking Honeywell workers for their efforts manufacturing N95 masks for health care workers.

Honeywell executives weren’t wearing masks, either, when they appeared on camera with the president during part of the tour. Some Honeywell employees who were recognized by the president during his speech wore masks when they came up to the stage.

Told by a journalist that reporters didn’t see him with a mask on at the factory, the president said, “I can’t help it if you didn’t see me. But they [company officials] said you didn’t need it.”

Mr. Trump made his remarks during an event in which he was honoring nurses for their work. Neither he nor the nurses, who were standing shoulder to shoulder, wore masks; one nurse said they’ve been tested.

Asked what message it sends to be without a mask with nurses and without practicing social distancing, the president said, “I can’t help that.”

“Look, I’m trying to be nice,” he told reporters. “I’m signing a bill and you criticize me. There is nothing I can do to satisfy the media.”

