FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Authorities charged a fourth person Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Michigan security guard who had refused to let a customer inside a store without a face mask during the coronavirus outbreak.

Brya Bishop’s alleged crimes occurred after the death of Calvin Munerlyn, who was shot last Friday at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint, prosecutor David Leyton said.

Bishop is the 24-year-old sister of the alleged gunman, Ramonyea Bishop, who is still at large. She’s charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony.

“Brya Bishop’s attempts to shield family members will not be tolerated,” Leyton said.

She was in jail awaiting a Friday court appearance. The identity of her lawyer wasn’t immediately known.

Federal marshals have offered a $5,000 reward for the capture of Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop. They are charged with murder, along with Teague’s wife, Sharel.

Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop confronted Munerlyn after the store guard had an argument with Sharel Teague over the lack of a face mask on a family member, police said.

