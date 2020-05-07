FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Blue Angels will honor COVID-19 health care workers during flyovers in Jacksonville and South Florida on Friday, the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron announced on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, the Blue Angels provided flight maps to provide residents with approximate times the planes will fly over their areas.

A 20-minute flyover is planned in Jacksonville, beginning at Naval Station Mayport at 11:40 a.m. Friday.

Then the Pensacola-based squadron will head south to Boca Raton, where the South Florida flyover will begin at 1 p.m., according to the Facebook posting. The planes will fly east over Fort Lauderdale and Miami before looping around Homestead and heading back north over the western sections of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. The loop is expected take about 25 minutes.

The squadron posted that people won’t have to travel to see the planes because they can watch from the safety of their homes.

