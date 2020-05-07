The Justice Department on Thursday moved to drop its case against President Trump’s first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a shocking development in one of the most high-profile cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador. He was never sentenced and last summer began a push to withdraw his guilty plea.

But bombshell documents released last week raised questions about the government’s case against him. Among the explosive revelations in the materials was the FBI had no evidence Flynn had committed wrongdoing.

Despite the lack of evidence, FBI officials went ahead with interviewing Flynn at the White House in January 2017.

Flynn’s statements during that meeting were the basis for his prosecution, but the Justice Department said Thursday in a court filing there was “no basis” to interview Flynn.

“Indeed, the FBI itself had recognized that it lacked sufficient basis to sustain its initial counterintelligence investigation by seeking to close that very investigation without even an interview with Mr. Flynn,” the department wrote.

“The FBI had found no basis to ‘predicate further investigative efforts’ into whether Mr. Flynn was being directed and controlled by a foreign power (Russia) in a manner that threatened U.S. national security.”

In addition, the Justice Department said that Flynn’s false statements were not “material” to the Russia investigation which prompted the FBI to focus on the retired general.

The government “is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate basis and therefore does not believe Flynn’s statements were material, even if untrue.”

The federal judge overseeing the Flynn case will have to make the final determination on whether the case can be dismissed.

Mr. Trump immediately praised the Justice Department’s actions.

“He was an innocent man,” Mr. Trump said. “Now in my book, he’s an even greater warrior.”

Mr. Trump blamed the Obama administration for the case against Flynn, saying, “They’re human scum. It’s treason.”

The Justice Department abruptly threw in the towel in the Flynn case just moments after Brandon Van Grack, a former top Mueller prosecutor, suddenly withdrew from the case without explanation.

Mr. Van Grack stepped away from the case after questions surrounded whether he had complied with a court order to produce evidence that could vindicate Flynn.

The president’s allies had long alleged the Flynn prosecution was politically motivated. Earlier this year, Attorney General William P. Barr appointed Jeff Jensen, the U.S. Attorney for St. Louis, to review the case.

Mr. Jensen said in a statement he had recommended dropping the case to the attorney general.

“Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case,” Jensen said in a statement. “I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed.”

Veteran defense lawyer John Dowd, who represented the president during the Mueller probe, said he is “very happy” for Flynn and the president.



“The Department of Justice shines today,” Mr. Dowd said. “Integrity is back in the Department of Justice, thanks to Bill Barr. It’s a great, great day for the country.”

Mr. Dowd slammed the FBI and former director James Comey.

“When people want to act corruptly and fraudulently and they catch you off guard, that’s what Director Comey did. Shame on him. He took advantage of a new administration,” he said. “President Trump was not a government man. He was a businessman. So they’re trying to get organized, and they [the FBI] took advantage. It’s insidious, what he did.”

Asked if he hopes that Mr. Comey and others will be held accountable, Mr. Dowd said, “I have no doubt that they will. John Durham is the absolute best the department could produce. Bill Barr is the absolute best.”



He said he is “particularly happy for my friend the president.”





“He cared about Mike [Flynn]. It was hard for him.”

Bombshell evidence released last week by the Justice Department — including an FBI document revealing the government had not uncovered any wrongdoing by Flynn — has made Mr. Van Grack a target of conservatives.

Flynn switched attorneys last year, ditching his high-powered D.C. attorneys for Texas lawyer Sidney Powell.

Ms. Powell immediately took aim at the FBI and Mr. Van Grack personally, alleging he withheld evidence that could benefit Flynn. In a defense filing two weeks ago, Ms. Powell accused the longtime prosecutor of “incredible malfeasance” and making “baseless threats” to coerce a guilty plea out of Flynn.

In February 2018, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the Justice Department to turn over all evidence in its possession “that is favorable to defendant and material either to defendant’s guilt or punishment.”

Mr. Van Grack had maintained in court filings that the government had fulfilled its obligation to give Flynn’s legal team exculpatory evidence.

Flynn switched legal teams last summer and his new attorney, Sidney Powell, began questioning whether the Justice Department had complied with the order. She openly accused the government of misconduct by concealing exculpatory materials.

Mr. Van Grack denied the allegations in an October 2019 filing saying the government met its so-called “Brady” obligations to turn over information favorable to the defense.

The government “has complied and will continue to comply with its discovery and disclosure obligations, including those imposed pursuant to Brady and the Court’s Standing Order,” he wrote.

But bombshell revelations last week have cast doubt on Mr. Van Grack’s claim.

An explosive handwritten note surfaced last week suggests that the FBI’s goal in interviewing Flynn was to get him to lie so he could be prosecuted or fired.

The notes also suggest that the FBI wanted Flynn to admit breaking the Logan Act - an obscure law from 1799 that bars private citizens from speaking with foreign governments - when he spoke to the former Russian Ambassador in late 2016.

A separate FBI document unsealed in the case revealed that the bureau was set to end its probe into alleged ties between Flynn and Russia to help the Trump campaign ahead of the 2016 election.

FBI officials had decided to close the case acknowledging they couldn’t find any wrongdoing by Flynn. However, anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok pushed to keep the case open three weeks before Flynn’s infamous White House interview with FBI agents

