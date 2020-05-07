Illegal immigration across the border has plummeted amid the coronavirus crisis and President Trump’s get-tough measures, officials announced Thursday, saying those steps have managed to stave off what could have been a public health disaster.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said they’ve already encountered one illegal immigrant who had felt signs of COVID-19, knew he had come in contact with an infected person in Mexico, and jumped the border specifically because he thought he could force the U.S. to treat him.

He was immediately returned to Mexico for treatment there.

That immediate removal was allowed under a special Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that allows the administration to block almost all illegal entry at the border. Mr. Morgan said that’s helped prevent a potential explosion of cases.

“This is about public health,” the acting commissioner said.

Fewer than 17,000 unauthorized migrants were nabbed at the border in April, down about 50% from March and 85% below the level a year ago in April 2019.

Just as important in the COVID-19 era, Mr. Morgan said, is CBP’s total population in custody. He said on average, they have about 100 people in their holding facilities at any time. Before the coronavirus this year they were averaging 3,400, and in May last year they were at about 20,000.

“Those numbers are tremendous from a public health perspective,” Mr. Morgan said.

The days of parents and children, chiefly Central Americans, surging across the border are gone. Indeed, the Border Patrol reported catching just 1,338 unaccompanied children or migrants traveling as families. That’s the lowest in records dating back to the beginning of this decade.

Most migrants now are single adult Mexicans, Mr. Morgan said.

CBP has found one migrant to have tested positive for COVID-19. That man was from India, and traversed six countries en route to the U.S., Mr. Morgan said, encountering — and perhaps endangering — countless people along the way.

Once in the U.S., he was immediately separated from the three Mexicans he was caught with. The Mexicans were returned to their home country immediately, while the Indian man was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which handled detention and deportation.

Another man, the Mexican who showed signs of infection and told agents he jumped the border in order to try to get treatment, was immediately returned to Mexican officials for treatment, Mr. Morgan said.

