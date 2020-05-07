The news media has fussed plenty about the use — or nonuse — of facial masks by President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials during the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, well. It’s just another item on the long list of criticisms from the hostile press. It is amusing, though, that dozens of pop-up companies and online entrepreneurs are now selling face masks emblazoned with phrases or images expressing support of Mr. Trump in no uncertain terms. They vary from multiple varieties of “MAGA masks” to patriotic and camouflage versions, some with disclaimers explaining they are not for medical use.

At least one official GOP organization is also offering Trump face masks. The Republican Party of Texas currently purveys a set of three reusable and washable “Trump 2020 Limited Edition Face Masks” in exchange for a $20 donation, advising that the supplies are “running out quickly.”

The president’s reelection campaign, meanwhile, is on the case. The Wall Street Journal reports that the bodacious campaign — which already has offered a grand variety of nifty items — has placed an order for “red, Trump-branded face masks for supporters.”

DEAL WITH IT, MR. BIDEN

Controversy continues over allegations that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden engaged in unwanted sexual misconduct with former staffer Tara Reade. Some advise him to clear the air. Though the news media has helped mask the controversy by underplaying the possibility, Mr. Biden still has a campaign to conduct.

“It’s probably better for him to get it out in the open now rather than this drip, drip, drip attack for the rest of the spring and summer,” Newt Gingrich told Fox News, adding that Mr. Biden should release any documents he has pertaining to the allegations, even if they don’t support his denial of the claims.

“He’s got to figure out an answer that will satisfy the Left — or this will just be a running sore from now until Election Day. So, that’s a very big challenge for him,” Mr. Gingrich said.

The cultural fallout has already begun, however.

“If #MeToo and feminism itself can be thrown over to make Joe Biden president, then anything’s possible,” writes Roger Simon, senior political columnist for the Epoch Times.

He is specifically citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that she absolutely believes Mr. Biden did not engage in sexual misconduct. Mr. Simon marvels over the fact that Ms. Pelosi is also embracing the “believe all women mantra” — a rallying cry of the #MeToo movement that encourages the public to accept claims of harassment from women.

“We need a replacement word for hypocrisy when it reaches the Pelosi level of extreme dissimulation for political ends,” suggests Mr. Simon.

UH-OH: ODDS SOUR FOR BIDEN

Forget the polls. The bookies have tepid news for the aforementioned Democrat.

“Joe Biden’s odds to secure the Democratic nomination have worsened. The former vice president was 1/20 to win the nomination when Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race in early April, but he’s since moved to 1/8. Biden is still 13/10 to win the 2020 U.S. presidential election, trailing Donald Trump, who is the odds-on 5/6 favorite to win,” reports US-Bookies.com, an industry group that aggregates a variety of national betting data.

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, currently has 8/1 odds to secure the Democratic nomination, up from 40/1 in February. Similarly, her odds to win the presidential Election also improved from 100/1 to 22/1.

“The shifting in the betting markets indicates a decrease in confidence in Biden, the Democratic favorite,” notes industry analyst Alex Donohue. “Hillary Clinton’s surge further supports this notion. The current election landscape tells us that she’d have almost no shot at actually being the nominee at this point, but the fact that her odds have improved so quickly should come as grave news for Biden, who desperately needs some momentum to close the gap between him and Trump.”

FLORIDA’S REALITY CHECK

Amid the financial crisis associated with coronavirus comes a teachable moment.

“Liberal states Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut take note — Florida has a budget surplus and no state income tax,” writes Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit, an online news site.

The blue states are “facing financial disaster and are basically bankrupt,” he says — with governors now seeking billions in federal bailouts.

“While Democrat states attempt to use the China coronavirus crisis to pay off their massive debts after years of corruption and mismanagement, states like Florida maintain budget surpluses and are opening their states up for business again,” Mr. Hoft says. “Blue Democrat run states are a disaster and the coronavirus is exacerbating their financial woes. These states don’t need bailouts, they need total overhauls to their socialist, crazy far-left policies.”

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Historic Edwardian home built in 1902 on one acre in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Three bedrooms, two baths, multiple formal rooms, six fireplaces, 11-foot ceilings, 9-foot pocket doors, original woodwork, leaded glass, gold-coffered ceilings, grand staircase; 2,842 square feet. Veranda, balcony, two-car detached garage. Priced at $106,000 through Crye-Leike.com; find the home here.

POLL DU JOUR

• 51% of Americans say their fellow citizens have done a “good job” dealing with the coronavirus outbreak; 63% of Republicans, 48% of independents and 46% of Democrats agree.

• 58% of conservatives, 55% of moderates and 37% of liberals also agree.

• 33% overall say their fellow citizens have done a “bad job” dealing with it; 23% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 27% of conservatives, 30% of moderates and 46% of liberals also agree.

• 13% overall say the reaction has been mixed; 11% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 12% of conservatives, 13% of moderates and 15% of liberals also agree.

Source: A Monmouth University poll of 808 U.S. adults conducted April 30-May 4.

