Political strategist James Carville says Democrats must hoist the metaphorical Jolly Roger, adopt the tactics of pirates, and “siege” until “the scourge of Trumpism in this country forever.”

The one-time member for former President Bill Clinton’s famous “War Room” told MSNBC’s Brian Williams Wednesday evening that Democrats should learn from “never Trumpers” and get as mean and nasty as possible prior to Election Day.

Mr. Carville’s comments came after Mr. Williams lamented President Trump’s “daily diversion to China” and asked how Democrats can best navigate the political winds ahead.

“The way that you run a presidential campaign is you’re a pirate ship,” the Democrat said during his “11th Hour with Brian Williams” appearance. “You’re always calculating. You’re always taking wind speed and direction. You siege and you loot and you burn and that’s just the way it is.”

Mr. Carville said “fat” and “rich” members of the Trump administration were primed for defeat.

“My advice is: Get ready and hit em, hit em, and then hit em again because it don’t matter if the Dow is 35,000, he’s not going to win,” the Democrat said. “He wasn’t going to win when unemployment was 3.5%. He’s certainly not going to win now. The idea is not just to be him; it is to end the scourge of Trumpism in this country forever. We can do that. It’s within our grasp right now.”

Mr. Carville’s pivot to the politics of piracy comes roughly three months after he warned MSNBC viewers not to become an “ideological cult.”

“We’re like talking about people voting from jail cells,” he said on Feb. 4. “We’re talking about not having a border. I mean, come on, people. Everyday people are out there struggling. … We have got to decide what we want to be. Do we want to be an ideological cult? Or do we want to have a majoritarian instinct to be a majority party?”

