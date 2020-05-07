Rep. Joe Kennedy III has opened up a double-digit lead over Sen. Ed Markey in their primary battle in Massachusetts.

An Emerson College/ 7 News survey released Thursday found Mr. Kennedy has a 58%-42% lead over Mr. Markey, who has held the seat since 2013.

“Markey has a lot of work to do this summer, especially in the Boston area where Kennedy holds a 30 point lead,” said Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling.

Mr. Kennedy is the grandson of former senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Mr. Kimball said the decision of Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a former member of the Boston City Council and liberal superstar, to stay out of the race leaves Mr. Markey with limited time to come up with “a game-changer.”

The primary in Massachusetts is Sept. 1.

The good news for Mr. Markey is that 6 in 10 respondents said they are willing to change their minds before they cast their primary ballots.

