Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday said he’s “optimistic” that Shelley Luther will be released from jail after Ms. Luther defied an order and opened her salon business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m optimistic — I actually think she is going to be out of jail,” Mr. Paxton said on Fox News. “I think people are seeing how ludicrous and insane this is. I really believe that the pressure is going to mount on this judge to release her.”

Mr. Paxton said people aren’t supposed to be sitting in jail for trying to keep their businesses alive in difficult times.

“There’s clearly a balance here, and I think this judge is missing it,” Mr. Paxton said. “I’m not saying that she shouldn’t be held accountable for her actions — what I am saying is we’ve overreacted.”

Judge Eric V. Moye in Dallas County had ordered that Ms. Luther be sent to jail for seven days after she had defied a previous order to shut her business down.

Mr. Paxton and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have decried the decision, and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he would cover an associated fine.

