Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday Republicans will participate in House Democrats’ select committee on the coronavirus crisis, despite his concerns about partisanship.

“This will be the only partisan committee out there, weighted to an advantage to the Democrats, with no senators on as well,” Mr. McCarthy said.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise was tapped to be the ranking member and will be joined by Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mark Green of Tennessee, Blaine Leuthemeyer of Missouri and Jackie Walorski of Indiana.

The committee is intended to ensure that the trillions of dollars Congress has appropriated for coronavirus-related issues aren’t abused or misused.

The panel was approved on party lines in late April over Republican objections that it was redundant given the oversight provisions within the $2.2 trillion CARES coronavirus package.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her picks last week.

Majority Whip James Clyburn will be the chair. Three other committee chairs with jurisdiction will join him on the panel: Reps. Carolyn Maloney of House Oversight, Maxine Waters of House Financial Services and Nydia Velázquez of the House Small Business Committee.

