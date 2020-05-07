House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday a Republican-led task force to probe China’s “wide range of influence operations” on U.S. campuses and media, as well as the economic threat it poses and its connection to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15-member team will be led by Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Mike McCaul and include GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney, Reps. Anthony Gonzalez, Darin LaHood, Mike Gallagher, Elise Stefanik, Andy Barr, John Joyce and Adam Kinzinger.

“We cannot wait any longer. The stakes are too high to sit idly by,” said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican. “I invite the Democrats to join us.”

Mr. McCarthy said this panel originally had an equal number of Democrats and Republicans on it earlier this year, but Democrats pulled out.

“The work will lead to a comprehensive report with legislative recommendations due by October,” Mr. McCarthy said.

