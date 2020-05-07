President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn Thursday celebrated the Justice Department’s move to withdraw his case by tweeting a video of his grandson reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

“My grandson Travis… ‘and JUSTICE for ALL,’” Flynn tweeted.

The tweet came hours after the Justice Department dropped his criminal case. Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. He pushed to revoke his guilty plea last year.

Flynn had tweeted fairly regularly in 2016, and 2017, but stopped as his legal case heated up. He tweeted a video of the American flag last week after bombshell court documents surfaced raising questions about the case.

The tweet last week was his first since September 2017.

