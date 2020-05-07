FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Fall River.

Rayquan Robinson, 23, faces murder and several weapons charges in connection with the shooting Wednesday of Jake Williams, according to a statement from Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III and police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza.

Both men are city residents.

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday via videoconference. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could respond to the allegations.

Police responding to 911 calls at about 11:25 a.m. found Williams, 22, in the area of Mott and Warren streets, authorities said. He was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

