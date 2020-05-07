LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities said a Georgia man fatally shot his 83-year-old mother, then himself Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies of June Fiveash, 83, and Russell Fiveash, 51, were found inside a home Wednesday in unincorporated Lawrenceville, news outlets reported.

On Thursday, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said a hospice nurse was supposed to meet with June Fiveash but didn’t. Flynn said authorities found the bodies after responding to a wellness check requested by the nurse.

Authorities said they believe Russell Fiveash shot his mother, then shot himself. Details regarding a possible motive weren’t immediately. released.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

