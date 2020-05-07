Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein put Trump campaign volunteer Cater Page under special counsel investigation after a year in which allegations against him in a Democratic Party-financed dossier had fallen apart.

The Justice Department on Wednesday released a less-censored “scoping memo” Mr. Rosenstein sent to Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Aug. 2, 2017. The memo authorized Mr. Mueller to target Mr. Page, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, campaign volunteer George Papadopoulos and former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

At the time, there was no evidence that any of the four conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election — outside of allegations in the dossier compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele. No evidence ever materialized and Mr. Mueller closed his probe without charging any Trump associate with conspiracy

The less-censored memo (compared to a version filed in court in 2018) revealed that Mr. Rosenstein targeted Mr. Page with this sentence: “Allegations that Carter Page committed a crime or crimes by colluding with Russian government officials with respect to the Russian government’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election for President of the United States, in violation of United States law.”

The FBI first singled out Mr. Page for a counter-intelligence probe in August 2016.

In the year leading up to Mr. Rosenstein’s scoping memo, several events damaged the FBI’s case.

In October, the FBI won a judge’s approval to start electronic and physical surveillance on Mr. Page that would last until the following September. Four warrant applications were based on dossier allegations that Mr. Page conspired with Russians in Moscow and worked with Mr. Manafort as a liaison to the Kremlin. The Department of Justice inspector general said Mr. Steele’s claims were essential to obtaining the warrants.

But in January, the FBI interviewed Mr. Steele’s main Russian source who repudiated the dossier, saying he was just repeating gossip to the ex-spy.

What’s more, intelligence services told the FBI in early 2017 that the claims about Mr. Page were likely Russian intelligence disinformation. The Kremlin learned of Mr. Steele’ Democratic Party assignment in July 2016, making him a ready candidate for the Russian statecraft of feeding disinformation to try to destabilize the West. In this case, the target was candidate, and now president, Trump.

In 2016, then-FBI agent Peter Strzok and other agents were reading Mr. Steele’s allegation of a vast conspiracy between Trump campaign and Russia that never occurred.

Mr. Rosenstein also targeted Mr. Manafort and Papadopoulos with the allegations they colluded with Russia in the election. This did not prove true either.

Mr. Manafort is in federal prison after being convicted of income tax fraud. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about the timing of his meeting with a London-based professor who learned in Moscow that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The allegations against Flynn included that he committed a crime by talking to Russian government officials during the presidential transition.

This is an apparent reference to the 1799 Logan Act. Mr. Strzok interviewed Flynn on Jan. 24, 2107 at the White House with a goal of getting him to admit he violated the act. As a private citizen, so the legal theory goes, he was prohibited from discussing Obama foreign policy with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn’s backers considered the ploy a joke since no one has ever been convicted of a Logan Act violation and no one prosecuted for over a century. The Justice Department concluded that as a transition official he did not violated the law.

Flynn, briefly Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about the phone call. He has since repudiated the plea and is seeking to have his case dismissed on grounds the FBI entrapped and framed him.

