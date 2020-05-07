The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to override President Trump’s veto of a war powers resolution that directs his administration to terminate armed hostilities against Iran that are not “explicitly authorized” by Congress.

A majority of senators present voted in favor of overriding Mr. Trump’s Wednesday night move — by a 49-44 margin — but it failed to reach the two-thirds threshold required to reject the veto.

“A bipartisan majority of both Houses stood up and made clear that unless there is a carefully reached consensus in Congress that war is necessary, we should not send our troops into harm’s way,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, the resolution’s sponsor, in a statement following the vote.

“I’m hopeful that despite President Trump’s veto, the bipartisan support for this resolution will restrain his future behavior when the lives of our men and women in uniform are at stake,” the Virginia Democrat continued.

Calls to pass the legislation curbing Mr. Trump’s war-fighting authorities with Iran came in the wake of the fatal Jan. 3 strike outside Baghdad’s international airport that targeted Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force.

Iran responded with missile attacks on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces, with more than 100 American soldiers subsequently treated for traumatic brain injuries.

The resolution reached the president’s desk Wednesday after it was passed by both chambers of Congress. In an evening statement, Mr. Trump called the resolution “insulting” and said it was “introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party. The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been ramping up in recent weeks after a handful of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats made threatening approaches to U.S. warships conducting joint operations with Army attack helicopters in international waters last month.

