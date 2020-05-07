Michael Flynn’s attorney said late Thursday the Justice Department’s prosecution of the former national security adviser was an attempt to destroy President Trump.

Sidney Powell, who took over Flynn’s case last summer, appeared on Fox News for a victory lap after the Justice Department dropped criminal charges against her client.

“This was a deliberate, malevolent, concerted effort to destroy an honest man and thereby get to the President of the United States,” said in an interview with Sean Hannity. “There is no doubt about it whatsoever.”

Flynn had pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his communications with the Russian ambassador. He sought to withdraw his guilty plea.

Bombshell court documents released casting doubt by the FBI’s motives in the Flynn case played a role in the Justice Department’s decision to withdraw the charges.

Ms. Powell said the evidence of Flynn’s innocence is laid out in those court documents.

“I would encourage people to read the actual documents themselves,” she said. “It is important for people to see it for themselves, the actual evidence in the government’s own handwriting and documents.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.