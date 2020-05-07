The Supreme Court overturned federal fraud convictions of two aides to then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, ruling Thursday that their move to punish a local mayor by causing a traffic jam for his constituents wasn’t fraud because they didn’t earn any money or property from their actions.

The ruling was unanimous, and it’s the latest in a string of decisions by the court pushing back on corruption and fraud cases involving political figures.

In this case the justices ruled that the federal government wasn’t defrauded of money or property when Mr. Christie’s aides shut down access to lanes across the George Washington Bridge in 2013, causing four days of gridlock.

Anne Kelly was Mr. Christie’s deputy chief of staff and William Baroni was deputy director of the Port Authority.

They closed the lanes to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who had refused to back Mr. Christie for reelection in 2013.

The court said that was a regulatory move that state officials had the power to make, and it does not amount to taking government property.

Justice Elena Kagan said the move was an “abuse of power.”

“But not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime,” she wrote in the court’s opinion. “Because the scheme here did not aim to obtain money or property, Baroni and Kelly could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws.”

