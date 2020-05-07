Tara Reade says that Joseph R. Biden should drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

In an excerpt from an interview with Megyn Kelly, Ms. Reade, who alleges that Mr. Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked in his office, says that if she has the chance to talk with Mr. Biden she‘d say, “you and I were there, Joe Biden, please step forward and be held accountable.”

“You should not be running on character for the president of the United States,” Ms. Reade says in a preview of the interview, which has yet to air.

MK EXCLUSIVE: #TaraReade responds to #JoeBiden; calls for him to drop out pic.twitter.com/jxHAUYaWVU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

Asked whether she wants him to withdraw, Ms. Reade said, “I wish he would.”

“He won’t, but I wish he would,” she said.

Mr. Biden has flat-out denied Ms. Reade’s version of events, saying they never happened.

