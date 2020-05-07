The Trump campaign released its first ad attacking presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden on China on Thursday, saying he “protected China’s feelings” during the coronavirus crisis and helped his son Hunter to profit from contacts in Beijing.

“Biden stands up for China,” the online video proclaims, “while China tries to cripple America.”

In one clip, Mr. Biden states, “The growth of China is overwhelmingly in our interest.”

The series of video clips also portray Mr. Biden as befuddled.

Calling out Mr. Biden as soft on China is a key part of the Trump campaign strategy for the final six months until Election Day.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said the campaign has spent three and a half years building the “biggest, baddest juggernaut ever,” with more than 1 million trained volunteers, a “massive online advantage” and a big lead in cash on hand.

“Plus we’ve got POTUS and they’ve got Sleepy Joe,” Mr. Parscale tweeted. “He won’t know what hit him.”

The video ad also notes that Mr. Biden criticized the president’s travel ban on flights from China on Jan. 31 as “xenophobia.” And it includes a news report about Hunter Biden signing a $1 billion deal with the Bank of China.

Hunter Biden flew with his father on Air Force Two to China in 2013 and later became a 10% stakeholder in BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company. He served on the board of directors while his father was vice president.

Fire in the hole! pic.twitter.com/Mxs3lsfap6 — Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

