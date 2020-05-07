President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump led the nation in prayer Thursday for frontline workers fighting the coronavirus and the families of more than 75,000 people who’ve died from the disease within the U.S.

“Throughout our history, in times of challenge our people have called upon the gift of faith,” Mr. Trump said from the White House Rose Garden.

“America is engaged in a fierce battle against a very terrible disease,” he said. “We pray for every family stricken with grief and devastated with tragic loss. We pray for the doctors, nurses and first responders waging war with an invisible enemy.”

Mr. Trump also prayed for scientists searching for therapies and vaccines for COVID-19, and “that they find them soon.”

The first couple were joined by faith leaders, a nurse and business owner working to combat the pandemic.

Mrs. Trump opened the ceremony, part of a White House National Day of Prayer, by honoring families directly affected by the virus.

“Let us take a moment to express deepest sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.