D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser emphasized isolation Friday as a means for slowing the spread of the coronavirus as new COVID-19 cases in the District continue to rise.

Miss Bowser emphasized was reduce household transmission by separating from family members or roommates, not sharing household items and wearing a mask when leaving the house.

If a housemate tests positive and the rest of the house doesn’t have the ability to isolate, Miss Bowser asked residents to call 1-888-349-8328 to help explore their options.

Miss Bowser was not ready to share her plans as to whether she will extend her stay-at-home order, which expires May 15.

“So these are very important decisions we have to make that need to be based in science not political expediency,” Miss Bowser said.

The D.C. Department of Health reported 19 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 245 new cases from Thursday.

The District totals close to 6,000 confirmed cases, 825 of which have recovered, and 304 deaths from COVID-19.

