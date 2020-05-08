Brazil’s Economy Minister is warning of potential economic collapse and social unrest if the country remains locked down for another 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil, with a population of 209.5 million, is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in South America. The nation has 136,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 9,265 deaths and 55,350 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. But experts have warned that the true number is likely much higher than reported statistics due to a lack of testing resources

“Within about 30 days, there may start to be shortages on shelves and production may become disorganized, leading to a system of economic collapse, of social disorder,” Economy Minister Paulo Guedes warned Thursday.

“This is a serious alert,” he added.

Brazil has implemented social distancing and stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus.

But calls have been growing within far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration to lift the restrictions and say the measures are needlessly hurting the economy.

