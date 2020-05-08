By Lauren Meier - The Washington Times - Friday, May 8, 2020

Brazil’s Economy Minister is warning of potential economic collapse and social unrest if the country remains locked down for another 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil, with a population of 209.5 million, is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in South America. The nation has 136,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 9,265 deaths and 55,350 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. But experts have warned that the true number is likely much higher than reported statistics due to a lack of testing resources

“Within about 30 days, there may start to be shortages on shelves and production may become disorganized, leading to a system of economic collapse, of social disorder,” Economy Minister Paulo Guedes warned Thursday.

“This is a serious alert,” he added.

Brazil has implemented social distancing and stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus.

But calls have been growing within far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration to lift the restrictions and say the measures are needlessly hurting the economy.

