British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday linked ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic to the “spirit of national endeavour” that was seen at the end of World War II.

His comments, written to a letter to veterans, came amid the 75th anniversary of the end of the second World War.

“On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago,” he wrote, according to Agence France-Presse.

“We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person.”

Mr. Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and was sent to the intensive care unit with worsening symptoms but was released roughly a week later and has since tested negative for the virus.

The U.K. has seen the highest death toll from the coronavirus than any other country in Europe. Britain has reported nearly 208,000 confirmed cases of the virus, over 30,000 deaths and 970 recoveries. Britain has a population of 66 million.

