The White House said Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finalizing guidelines that will help businesses, churches and other institutions reopen safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those CDC guidelines are going through an editing process,” Ms. McEnany said, amid claims the White House is slow-walking advice that’s been drafted.

She said reporters will get a look at the guidance as soon as it is completed.

The press secretary said a 17-page draft of interim guidance was leaked by a “rogue” employee and never received final approval from agency leadership. Many outlets reported on the guidance last week.

Critics of the administration say the CDC needs to weigh in with specific instructions for businesses and organizations that want to reopen safely but aren’t sure how to do it.

Many polls find members of the public are wary of going out again, even as governors lift stay-at-home orders.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.