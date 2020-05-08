The polar vortex is not done with the nation yet. A surprise cold spell is expected to bring temperatures which are lower than those in Alaska to many regions in the U.S., complete with snow. Some cities will be colder on Mother’s Day than they were on Christmas day according to national weather predictions.

“An unusually late taste of winter for this time of year across much of the eastern United States will leave major cities from Atlanta to Detroit to Boston colder than parts of Alaska this weekend,” reported Accuweather in its prediction for Friday.

“A weather pattern more fitting of early March in the Northeast will lead to the likelihood of cold winds, damaging frosts and freezes, as well as unusually large swaths of accumulating snow and lake-effect snow for May,” the organization said.

It also advised that such cities as Pittsburgh, Detroit and Buffalo are headed for record low temperature — while Fairbanks, Alaska, could hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit on Mother’s Day.

“Temperatures will fail to reach levels achieved on Christmas Day in 2019 in many cities across the Midwest due to this late-season cold spell. Chicago, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Kansas City and Cincinnati are just a few cities that are forecast to experience temperatures as much as 5 to 10 degrees lower on Mother’s Day than last Christmas,” Accuweather said.

Government sources appear to be in agreement.

“For those in the east — no, you are not hallucinating — these are the actual forecast high temperatures on Saturday, May 9th. Yes, May!” the National Weather Service tweeted, displaying a weather map for Saturday which showed the eastern U.S. splotched with huge areas of blue, signifying frigid temperatures.

“A late-season snowstorm becomes increasingly likely for the interior Northeast beginning Friday and culminating on Saturday,” the federal agency said.

“Rain can be expected to change over to wet snow, possibly heavy, over the central Appalachians on Friday before blustery winds and colder air ushering in on the back side of the storm. By Friday night, the low-pressure system is forecast to further intensify as the storm center skirts the New England coast,” the agency said.

