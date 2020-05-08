DEF CON, one of the world’s largest and longest-running computer hacking conferences, was called off Friday as a result of the continuing global coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Moss, DEF CON’s founder, said that the 28th annual event would not take place in Las Vegas this August as planned because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“It is not safe for people to gather in large groups for conferences, sports ball events or clubbing now or in the foreseeable future this year,” Mr. Moss wrote in a blog post.

“I was optimistic that social distancing, sheltering, a robust medical response with widescale testing would make it safe to gather in early August. I no longer believe that,” he wrote.

Mr. Moss, also known by the hacker alias “The Dark Tangent,” founded DEF CON in 1993. Organizers estimated more than 30,000 people attended last year’s event.

