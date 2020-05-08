Republican lawmakers accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “cowering” from the coronavirus on Friday and said they’re ready to get back to work, even as President Trump said he is in “no rush” to negotiate with Democrats over another emergency aid package.

During a meeting at the White House with President Trump, House GOP lawmakers complained that Mrs. Pelosi kept the House out of session all week due to coronavirus concerns while the Republican-controlled Senate showed up for work.

“Thank you for bringing us back here to show the American people we can do our work,” Rep. Devin Nunes of California told the president. “The Democrats are cowering at home right now and it makes no sense.”

Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina told Mr. Trump, “There’s nothing we’re voting on. Speaker Pelosi has not brought us in to do anything meaningful, but we’re here to lead by example. We need something meaningful to help those back home in North Carolina.”

The president asked lawmakers of Mrs. Pelosi, “What is she doing? Where is she? What’s going on?”

Mrs. Pelosi was actually at the Capitol on Friday, but the House isn’t expected to return to session until Monday. She said in a statement that she’s working on a proposal for the next round of emergency aid, citing April’s unemployment rate skyrocketing to 14.7%.

“The dire job losses show the urgent need for a bold … package that is equal to the crisis gripping the American people,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

She has said previously that the next round of aid for states, cities, unemployed workers and more testing will cost roughly $1 trillion.

But the president said Friday he’s not in any hurry for Congress to complete such a package.

“We’re in no rush,” Mr. Trump said. “The Democrats have to do what they have to do. We want to see what they have. But I can’t say that we’re in a rush.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and many of his GOP colleagues say they’re also not in a hurry to approve another round of aid. Congress already has approved nearly $3 trillion in coronavirus relief since early March. But Sen. Susan Collins of Maine became at least the fourth GOP senator Friday to go on record supporting aid to states and cities.

“Maine has received $1.25 billion in direct assistance so far through the CARES Act, but our state & local governments will need additional help to offset the sharp revenue decrease caused by COVID-19,” Mrs. Collins tweeted.

