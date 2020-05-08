PHOENIX (AP) - A hearing is scheduled Friday in Phoenix to decide whether an Iraqi immigrant accused of participating in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Fallujah should remain jailed until his extradition case is over.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, who became a U.S. citizen in 2015, is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that fatally shot the officers. He operated a driving school in Phoenix until his arrest three months ago as part of an extradition request made by the Iraqi government.

Ahmed has denied involvement with any terror group and in the killings.

Prosecutors said Ahmed should remain jailed due to the violent nature of the attacks on the officers.

They said Ahmed is at risk of fleeing from authorities because he left Iraq after the killings to avoid prosecution.

Ahmed’s attorney disputed that her client poses a danger and is at risk of fleeing.

She has questioned why the Iraqi criminal case against Ahmed took nearly 14 years to get filed, doubts her client would get a fair trial in his native country and complained about pervasive corruption in the Iraqi justice system.

