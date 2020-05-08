Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday asked the Justice Department’s watchdog to investigate the decision to drop its prosecution of President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“On the merits, the government’s argument for dismissing the case appears to be inaccurate, politically biased and inconsistent with the department’s own guidelines,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Committee Democrats urged Mr. Horowitz to investigate what they say is “a pattern of conduct that includes improper political interference.”

“The American people deserve to know the full extent of the politicization of the Department of Justice,” the letter continued.

The department announced Thursday it would drop its prosecution of Flynn, who had been charged with lying to the FBI about his communication with the Russian ambassador in late 2016.

