Republicans on the House Oversight Committee said Friday repeated efforts to learn how the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service intends to become financially stable have been stymied by U.S. Postmaster General Megan Brennan.

The lawmakers say they’ve requested a financial plan from Ms. Brennan three different times, but it hasn’t been turned over. On Friday, they sent a scathing letter to Ms. Brennan saying they are tired of waiting.

“The need for a long-term plan is clear: providing billions of dollars in emergency appropriations will only delay insolvency, not eliminate it,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “Providing the business plan will allow Congress to engage in meaningful and productive negotiations regarding a path forward for USPS.”

On Thursday, a damning report from the Government Accountability Office declared the Postal Service “unsustainable,” saying it has lost $78 billion since 2017.

The Postal Service’s crisis could get even worse because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Brennan told Congress earlier this year, the pandemic cost the USPS as much as $13 billion in 2020.

Committee Republicans are frustrated, saying they have repeatedly demanded Ms. Brennan’s plan to reverse the USPS’s financial woes.

Lawmakers requested the plan during committee hearings in January 2019 and April 2019 and in an April 2020 letter.

During the April 2019 hearing, Ms. Brennan promised lawmakers a 10-year plan within 60 days, but they never saw it, according to the letter.

“This is unacceptable,” the Republicans wrote.

Republicans Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jody Hice of Georgia, signed the letter.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.