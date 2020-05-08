YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Top state prison officials said on Friday that they are investigating the possible homicide of a 52-year-old inmate in Yuma.
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said Boyd died after a fight with another inmate.
He was found unconscious Thursday evening in a recreational yard at the Yuma state prison.
Boyd was serving a sentence for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and other charges. He had been in prison since May 2000.
