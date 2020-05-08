LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas are searching for a man who struck three people at a bus stop with his car, killing one before fleeing.

Police say a man driving a Saturn sports utility vehicle crashed into a sidewalk and eventually into three people waiting at a bus stop before dawn on Friday morning. Two of them had minor injuries, while the third, a 36-year-old man, died later.

The witnesses said the man got out of his car, walked up to the victims and then ran away without saying anything.

