Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam cautioned Virginians Friday against putting their guards down as he announced his approach for implementing phase one of reopening, “Forward Virginia.”

Mr. Northam said he hopes to initiate phase easing restrictions on businesses, places of worship and campgrounds on May 15.

“I want to reassure Virginians we are not opening the floodgates here, we are not flipping a light switch from close to open, when the time is right we will turn a dimmer switch up a notch,” Mr. Northam said at his press conference.

Non-essential retail businesses, which are now allowed to have a maximum of 10 customers, will be allowed to have up to 50% capacity in phase one.

Restaurants and bars that have permits for outdoor seating will be allowed to fill their outdoor seating up to 50% capacity and places of worship can offer in-person services with up to 50% capacity.

Gyms will be permitted to do outside activities, private campgrounds will be open, state parks will be open to overnight use in phases and personal grooming establishments will be open for appointments only and must wear face coverings.

Mr. Northam said in many ways, phase one will look like what we have been doing: people are still encouraged to telework, wear face coverings in public, social distance and a ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more will be in place.

“Stay-at-home order will become a safer-at-home order that means that while there are a few more places to go, everyone should still only go there as needed, and otherwise stay home as much as possible,” Mr. Northam said.

The Democratic governor said that phase one could last up to two weeks or longer depending on the metrics of new coronavirus cases, hospital capacity and availability of supplies.

Localities, such as those in northern Virginia with higher concentration of cases, will be able to ease restrictions at their own pace, Mr. Northam said.

As for workers who might be fearful of returning to work for their own health and safety or their families, Mr. Northam said, “we are also working to find every path forward for people who cannot return to work.”

He said he will have more to share about those paths in the future.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.