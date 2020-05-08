A staff member for Vice President Mike Pence has contracted the coronavirus, the White House said Friday, one day after a Navy valet for President Trump tested positive.

The staffer, who was not identified, tested positive early Friday after testing negative Thursday, according to a senior administration official.

Mr. Pence and Mr. Trump have not come in contact with the person recently, the official said.

Mr. Pence’s plane to Iowa was delayed for about an hour at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as staff processed the news. The infected person was not scheduled to fly but had possibly been in contact with six people on the plane, so they were removed.

The staff members did not feel sick but were instructed to get tested and go home “out of an abundance of caution,” the official said.

About 10 members of Mr. Pence’s staff are tested daily, though many in the executive branch offices are not tested as regularly.

The development underscores the reach of the pandemic. The valet who tested positive sometimes serves Mr. Trump his meals.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence are being tested daily and have always come back negative.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pointed to those test results in defending Mr. Trump’s decision to honor World War II veterans on the National Mall Friday without wearing a mask, even though many of them are elderly and vulnerable.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.