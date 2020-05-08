LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia were trying to make contact on Friday with a man who they say has fired shots and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Lynchburg police responded to Birchwood Apartments around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, WSET reported. On their Twitter page, police said a crisis negotiation team as well as a tactical unit are on the scene. A police spokesman wasn’t available Friday evening for additional comment.

The station also reported that police could be heard on loudspeakers talking to someone inside the apartments before the negotiation team showed up.

Officers are telling people to avoid the area because the situation is dangerous.

