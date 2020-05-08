The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

___

KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghan officials say the country’s health minister has tested positive for the new coronavirus as the country recorded 215 new infection cases in the last 24 hours.

The ministry confirmed Friday that Ferozuddin Feroz has tested positive for the virus.

Afghanistan has recorded more than 100 deaths from the virus out of more than 3,700 confirmed cases.

According to the U.N. migration agency, more than 270,000 Afghans have returned home from Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the highly contagious virus.

The returnees are going back mostly untested and unmonitored to cities, towns and villages around the country, threatening to create a greater outbreak in Afghanistan that could overwhelm its health infrastructure wrecked by decades of war.

___

BARCELONA, Spain - Spanish police say they have arrested a Moroccan man suspected of planning a terror attack in name of the Islamic State group during Spain’s coronavirus crisis.

Spain’s Civil Guard said that the arrest carried out Friday in Barcelona was aided by the United States’ FBI and Morocco’s state security forces.

The Civil Guard said that they had been watching the suspect for four years but that his “process of radicalization” had been accelerated during Spain’s lockdown that started in mid-March to control its COVID-19 outbreak.

Investigators suspect that the man had been motivated by calls made by the Islamic State group for followers to carry out attacks in their countries of residence. Police said the suspect had made “public declarations” of his allegiance to the Islamic State and hatred for Western countries on social media.

Investigators feared he was planning an attack, perhaps using a knife or with a vehicle, in Barcelona after observing him breaking virus confinement rules to move around the city possibly searching for a target.

___

ATHENS, Greece - Greek former health minister, cardiologist and university professor Dimitris Kremastinos has died of the new coronavirus, Greek officials said Friday. He was 78.

Kremastinos, a widely respected doctor who became a household name in Greece as the personal physician of late prime minister Andreas Papandreou in the mid-1990s, was admitted to Athens’ public Evangelismos hospital on March 26 and was being treated in the intensive care unit for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. He died Friday morning.

News of his death was made public by Health Minsiter Vassilis Kikilias, who tweeted that the former minister “served the health sector with dignity and a sense of responsibility.”

Tributes for Kremastinos, who was currently serving as parliament vice-president and was a member of the center-left KINAL party, poured in from politicians.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to Kremastinos’ legacy, saying “the world of science and politics today lost a leading member.” The prime minister tweeted that the professor had “left a special imprint of dignity, responsibility and effectiveness.”

Already an established leading cardiologist, Kremastinos became well-known in Greece when he became involved in the medical care of Papandreou, who spent the last months of his premiership critically ill before his death in 1996.

___

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Health Minister says the government has agreed to remove China and South Korea from its official list of countries at high-risk for COVID-19 infections because their daily case counts have dropped to the single-digit level.

Anutin Charnvirakul said Friday that the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved the action but he did not know when it would be implemented. The measure would become official upon its publication in the Royal Gazette.

The move, when implemented, would appear to exempt people arriving from China and South Korea from a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Thailand. But it would not mean a sudden influx of visitors, as Thai aviation authorities have banned incoming commercial passenger flights through May 31.

Thailand announced eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 3,000 including 55 deaths. Nearly 3,000 patients have recovered.

___

SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea’s top infectious disease expert says the country could possibly push back plans to reopen schools if coronavirus infections surge again over the weekend after a weeks-long decline.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comments on Friday while addressing fears of a broader spread of COVID-19 in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area after health workers detected more than a dozen infections linked to nightclubs.

A slowing caseload in previous weeks had allowed officials to relax social distancing guidelines and schedule a reopening of schools, starting with high school seniors on May 13.

“At this moment, it’s too early to say whether we need to postpone the opening of schools, but we will monitor the spread of the virus and review information from our epidemiological investigations throughout today and tomorrow before determining the risks and discussing the matter with related ministries,” she said during a virus briefing.

The government issued an administrative order advising nightclubs, hostess bars and similar entertainment venues around the country to close for a month after officials detected at least 15 infections linked to a 29-year-old patient, who visited three clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday before testing positive on Wednesday.

Jeong said the patient did not wear masks inside the clubs and that the number of infections will likely rise as health workers are still tracing and testing his contacts.

___

VIENNA - Austria and Romania have reached an agreement to provide trains for Romanian care workers who have had trouble getting to Austria because of travel restrictions.

The Austrian government said that the first train will set off from Romania on Sunday, traveling through Hungary.

It says that about 33,000 people in Austria need round-the-clock care and many of the people who provide it come from Romania. Over recent weeks, restrictions in travel within Europe imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus have made it near-impossible for colleagues from Romania to relieve them.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many Romanians will use the trains.

___

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says Friday prayers are resuming in mosques in 146 cities with minimal risk conditions for spreading the coronavirus after being banned for more than two months.

The report said prayer gatherings will continue to be banned in major cities, including all provincial capitals, for now.

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East while under heavy U.S. sanctions. Officials said Thursday the death toll from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to nearly 6,500 among more than 100,000 confirmed cases.

There are currently no plans to reopen the country’s religious shrines, including the most important Shiite holy site in the country, the Imam Reza Shrine in the northeastern city of Mashahd.

___

NEW DELHI, India - India has recorded 3,390 new coronavirus infections and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases in the country of 1.3 billion people surpassed 56,000, with 1,886 fatalities, according to health ministry data. More than 16,500 people have recovered.

The coastal state of Maharashtra remains the worst affected with almost 20,000 cases and 651 deaths.

India began a mammoth evacuation exercise late Thursday, bringing back the first batch of its citizens stranded overseas amid the COVID-19 shutdown. More than 340 Indian nationals returned home on the first two flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

National carrier Air India will conduct 64 flights to 12 countries from May 7-13 to bring back approximately 15,000 Indians stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Officials say at least 200,000 Indians abroad have registered to return. The stranded Indians will pay their own fares. They will be quarantined when they arrive.

India is also using its Navy to bring back stranded citizens. The country suspended all international travel in March before going into a strict lockdown to slow COVID-19 cases.

___

SEOUL, South Korea - China and South Korea both reported more coronavirus infections Friday after reopening economies damaged by devastating outbreaks. Around the globe, governments are opting to accept the risks of easing pandemic-fighting restrictions that left huge numbers of people without income or safety nets.

In the U.S., some governors are disregarding or creatively interpreting White House guidelines in easing their states’ lockdowns and letting businesses reopen. An Associated Press analysis found 17 states appeared to have not met one of the key benchmarks set by the White House for loosening up - a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases or positive test rates.

South Korea’s 13 fresh cases reported Friday were its first increase higher than 10 in five days. A dozen were linked to a 29-year-old who visited three nightclubs in Seoul last weekend.

“A drop of ink in clear water spreads swiftly,” Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said, urging vigilance to guard hard-won gains. “Anyone can become that drop of ink that spreads COVID-19.”

In China, where the new coronavirus first emerged, authorities reported 17 new cases, including 16 people that tested positive but were not showing symptoms. No new deaths have been reported for more than three weeks, and 260 people remain hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

___

