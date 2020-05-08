President Trump’s reelection campaign trashed Facebook’s new oversight board in a statement alleging anti-Trump bias by the social media platform.

Earlier this week, Facebook revealed the first 20 members of its new oversight board, which has responsibility for content enforcement and governance on its platforms. The board includes Pamela Karlan, a Stanford University law professor, who supported the legitimacy of impeachment charges against Mr. Trump during House impeachment hearings last year.

“It’s disappointing to see Pamela Karlan – someone who has displayed her clear anti-Trump bias – appointed to what should be a non-partisan role on Facebook’s Oversight Board,” said Sarah Matthews, Trump campaign spokesperson, in a statement. “Not to mention 75% of Facebook’s new censorship police are not American. Will this majority foreign board make decisions regarding U.S. election content?”

The board will make “final and binding decisions” on whether to permit content on Facebook and Instagram, per the board’s website. Approximately one-quarter of the board calls North America home, and Facebook says the 20-member board will soon double in size. The board is organized as a limited liability company separate from Facebook with a $130 million trust fund provided by Facebook.

“The Oversight Board was built to reflect Facebook’s global user base, but there are more members from the U.S. than any other country, including two of the four co-chairs,” said Thomas Hughes, Oversight Board Administration director, in a statement. “We’re proud of all our members, who reflect a broad range of political views and life experiences, and were chosen for their world-leading expertise and independent judgment.”

Ms. Karlan and Facebook did not respond to requests for comment on the Trump campaign’s statement. During impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump, Ms. Karlan invoked the president’s teenage son, Barron, to argue that Mr. Trump acted as if he were a king.

“The president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” she joked. Ms. Karlan later apologized.

The oversight board’s website details the steps the board will take to adjudicate cases in a manner it deems impartial. Appeals of Facebook and Instagram content policy decisions must be submitted to the board within 15 days of those company’s final decisions. The board estimates its reviews will take approximately 90 days to resolve a given case it chooses to examine.

The oversight board represents the first entity resembling a judicial system at Facebook. Previously, Facebook explored the creation of a digital cryptocurrency, Libra, intended to be governed by a nonprofit organization. At an estimated 2.6 billion monthly active users, Facebook’s user base now stands larger than the population of the world’s largest nations.

The oversight board has not yet begun hearing cases and will do so in the coming months, according to its website.

