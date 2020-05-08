President Trump and first lady Melania Trump marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe on Friday, placing a wreath at the war memorial on the National Mall in Washington and greeting eight veterans of the conflict.

The Trumps bowed their heads at the wreath, which was placed in front of a fountain and a marble wall inscribed, “Here We Mark the Price of Freedom.”

The event commemorates the date in 1945 that Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied forces in Europe. Fighting against Japan in the Pacific theater would go on for another three months.

The president and first lady then chatted briefly with each of the medal-wearing WWII veterans, the youngest of whom is 96, who traveled to Washington for the commemoration. The Trumps observed social distancing, staying a few feet away from each of the veterans.

“These heroes are living testaments to the American spirit of perseverance and victory, especially in the midst of dark days,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

A large ceremony was to have taken place in Russia, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented Americans from traveling there.

The veterans joining the president on the National Mall include Gregory Melikian, 97, of Phoenix, who sent the coded message to the world that the Germans had unconditionally surrendered.

Other participants in the ceremony included some who took part in the D-Day invasion that turned the tide of the war. They are Steven Melnikoff, 100, of Cockeysville, Maryland; Guy Whidden, 97, of Braddock Heights, Maryland; Harold Angle, 97, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; and Frank Devita, 96, of Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Other veterans joining Mr. Trump are Donald Halverson, 97, of Minnesota, who fought in some of the war’s fiercest fighting in Italy, John Coates, 96, of Maryland, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and Jack Myers, 97, of Hagerstown, Maryland, who was part of a unit that liberated the Dachau concentration camp.

The Trumps then continued to make the loop around the memorial, which is ringed with pillars recognizing each state for its contributions and sacrifice during the war.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

