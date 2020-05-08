The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the Labor Department reported Friday, with a staggering 20.5 million job losses that month underscoring the economic disaster wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report is some of the worst set of jobless numbers on record, surpassing the lows of the Great Recession of the late 2000s and putting the current economic crisis on par with the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The numbers provide a glimpse into the depth of the crisis caused by the government-ordered shutdown of the economy, and likely will heighten calls for Congress to pass another massive spending bill to rescue families, businesses and state government budgets.

The first four rescue packages have spent a total of nearly $3 trillion.

