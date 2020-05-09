New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that there have been 73 reported cases with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease and toxic-shock like syndrome affecting children in his state.

As of Saturday, three of those children have died.

“These are children that come in [to hospitals] that don’t present the symptoms that we normally are familiar with, with COVID,” Mr. Cuomo said. “It’s more of an inflammation with the blood vessels that can then cause problems with their heart.”

There have been cases of children developing a mysterious complication with inflammatory symptoms across the country — with reports of cases in at least New York, California, Delaware — which doctors are calling pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Doctors are still unsure if and how these symptoms are connected to COVID-19.

Mr. Cuomo said the state is working with the CDC to create national criteria for identifying and responding to this new issue and investigating the deaths of those three children.

The new mysterious challenge comes as New York officials say the virus is starting to turn a corner.

COVID-19 cases in New York dropped to their lowest levels overall, Mr. Cuomo said.

