OCEAN CITY, Md. — The beach and boardwalk at the popular Maryland resort town of Ocean City opened Saturday for the first time this season after the city lifted an order keeping them closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Few ventured onto the beach itself and the cool, windy weather may have kept some potential beachgoers at home, but hundreds of people visited the boardwalk throughout the day.

One popular spot was the Thrasher’s French Fries stand near the pier, where at one point in the afternoon, the line to order food — marked by orange cones six feet apart to encourage physical distancing between guests — stretched around the corner and back at least 70 people.

Some boardwalk shops and restaurants, such as Thrasher’s and some pizzerias, opened Saturday to offer food for carry-out only. Other businesses, including the pier’s amusement park and the town’s several miniature golf courses, remained closed.

Visitors were greeted by small yellow signs reminding them to keep physical distance. One neon ticker sign said the distancing was “required” and face coverings were “suggested.”

The City Council passed a resolution last Monday to allow the beach to reopen, in what was Maryland’s first notable step toward public places and businesses coming back to life after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down for the past two months. Gov. Larry Hogan later announced that Maryland’s state beaches and parks could reopen.

Ocean City’s City Council Secretary Mary Knight told the Baltimore Sun that while the opening was meant to given residents a place for exercise and fresh air, daytrippers from out of town would not be turned away. However, a joint statement from Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesperson and the Ocean City communications manager said Maryland’s stay-at-home order “remains in effect,” and the governor said at a news conference Wednesday that he was “concerned” about groups gathering at the beach.

The town confirmed its first nine cases of COVID-19 last week, before the beach and boardwalk reopened.

