Republicans pushed a congressional resolution Friday strongly objecting to local and statewide travel and business restrictions meant to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, the resolution seeks to condemn some of those measures as unconstitutional and encourages the attorney general to consider their legality.

Mr. Biggs proposed the measure with the support of eight co-sponsors as localities across the country start to ease restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious disease caused by the coronavirus, more than a month since most Americans became subjected to stay-at-home orders meant to prevent the pandemic from worsening.

Passage of the resolution, according to its language, would express “the sense of the House of Representatives that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, governors and local officials across the nation have abused their authority by infringing on the constitutional rights of Americans, ordering private businesses to close, requiring citizens to stay in their homes and imposing draconian punishments for violations.”

It would also press William P. Barr, President Trump’s attorney general, “to review all restricting orders issued by state and local leaders and to act against those that infringe on Americans’ constitutional or statutory protections.”

“The U.S. Constitution is just as relevant and worth protecting during a national crisis as it during times of peace. We cannot use the hysteria surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak to provide a pass to state and local leaders who are abusing their authority to shut down their economies, restrict the free movement of American citizens, and impose draconian penalties that far exceed the seriousness of the action,” Mr. Biggs said in a statement.

“I call on Attorney General Barr to continue reviewing these restricting orders and I call on Americans to stand united in the fight for their inherent rights,” he added.

Most governors imposed stay-at-home orders to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak beginning with California in mid-March, temporarily shuttering non-essential businesses and contributing to more than 30 million Americans and to recently file for unemployment benefits. Several states have since eased their restrictions or let them expire, however.

The results of an Ipsos poll released Friday indicates most Americans believe it is too soon to return to normal, meanwhile. Sixty-four percent of respondents said they are more inclined to believe that reopening the U.S. now would not be worth it because it would mean more lives being lost, while 34% said they favored reopening the country now to minimize economic damage.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.