President Trump congratulated the UFC and its fighters Saturday for paving the way for the return of sports amid the coronavirus.

In a taped statement that aired during UFC 249 event on ESPN, Mr. Trump said the nation is starving for sports.

“I want to congratulate [UFC President] Dana White and the UFC,” Mr. Trump said, with the White House as a backdrop. “They are going to have a big match.”

“We love it. We think it is important. Get the spots leagues back - let’s play,” Mr. Trump said. “You do the social distancing and whatever else you do, but we need sports. We want our sports back.”

Mr. Trump has been a loyal supporter of mixed martial arts and has been longtime friends with Mr. White, who says Mr. Trump went to bat for the sport from its early days.

The event, held in Jacksonville, Fla., marked the UFC’s first event since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Other professional sports leagues that have been put on pause or delayed are also hoping to come back soon in some capacity.

