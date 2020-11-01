Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Joseph R. Biden’s campaign, said Mr. Biden has been keeping an “active schedule” during the 2020 campaign and that she likes where her side is sitting with just days to go until Election Day.

“He’s got an active schedule,” Ms. Dunn said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “He showed people what a responsible president does and how a responsible president acts.”

Mr. Biden has kept a comparatively light in-person campaigning schedule since the coronavirus pandemic took hold and has dinged President Trump for continuing to hold massive in-person events during a public health crisis.

“Those are events that have the potential to be super-spreader events,” Ms. Dunn said.

She said Mr. Trump is putting “communities [and] first responders at risk for his political gains and that has been something Vice President Biden has never been willing to do.”

Two days before Election Day, Mr. Biden has two public events on his schedule and Mr. Trump has five scheduled events in five different states on his schedule for Sunday.

The president has relentlessly mocked Mr. Biden for his smaller crowds and the demarcated circles his team draws at some of the former vice president’s events to try to maintain social distancing.

Asked whether Mr. Biden will win the election, Ms. Dunn said she’s not in the predictions business.

“But we feel very confident where we are,” she said. “Everybody is not leaving anything to chance.”

She said the campaign’s electoral map has expanded as the race has gone on, pointing out that the Biden camp has deployed recent resources to red Texas, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s traveling there to campaign on Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.