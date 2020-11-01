Joseph R. Biden slammed President Trump on Sunday for sharing a video of vehicles in Texas surrounding a Biden-Harris campaign bus on the highway in an incident that ultimately resulted in at least one minor collision and led local Democrats to cancel campaign events in the critical state.

“A bunch of pickup trucks with Trump flags tried to run it off the road,” Mr. Biden said at a local campaign stop in Philadelphia. “The president saw it, took the video that someone had taken and tweeted it back out and said ‘I love Texas.’”

The FBI is reportedly looking into the incident.

Earlier Sunday, Mr. Trump said at a rally in Michigan that the vehicles were “protecting the bus” “because they’re nice.”

The Biden campaign said the vehicles ultimately slowed the bus down to 20 miles per hour on Interstate 35.

Mr. Biden also said that about “80 Trump pickup trucks” were riding around his block beeping their horns for several hours earlier Sunday and that Trump supporters managed to shut down the Garden State Parkway with their antics.

“We’ve never had anything like this - at least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing,” Mr. Biden said.

Former GOP Rep. Allen West, who chairs the Republican Party of Texas, dismissed the hullabaloo in the Lone Star State as “fake news” and “propaganda.”

“Prepare to lose…stop bothering me,” Mr. West told the Texas Tribune.

Mr. Trump leads Mr. Biden by about 2 points in the latest Real Clear Politics average of public polling on Texas.

