Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller predicted Sunday that President Trump will have clinched or will hold clear leads in states tallying more than 290 Electoral College votes Tuesday on Election Night.

“If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on Election Night, probably getting 280 electoral [votes], somewhere in that range, and then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election,” Mr. Miller said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We believe that we will be over 290 electoral votes on election night,” he said. “So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we’re still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump re-elected.”

It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

Mr. Trump won by 306-232 votes over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Mr. Miller said Mr. Trump needs to win just one out of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Minnesota to win re-election. Of the four, Mr. Trump only lost Minnesota in 2016.

“The fact that Joe Biden had to go back to Minnesota — a state that Republicans haven’t won since 1972 - just the other day shows how they’re worried about states shifting,” he said.

Mr. Trump has protested recent Supreme Court decisions that will allow absentee and mail ballots to be counted even if they’re received after Election Day in key states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

State officials and election projection experts have warned that it might not be possible to declare a clear winner on Tuesday, given the expansion in absentee and vote-by-mail options during the coronavirus pandemic.

