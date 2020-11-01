Joseph R. Biden’s campaign said Sunday that he will travel to Cleveland on Monday to campaign one day before Election Day.

President Trump carried Ohio by about 8 points in 2016. No Republican president has ever been elected without winning the state.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are essentially neck-and-neck there in the latest Real Clear Politics average of polls, though the president’s team has signaled they believe Mr. Trump has things well in hand in the Buckeye State.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he thinks the public will know who won his state on Election Night.

“I think the president wins Ohio,” Mr. DeWine said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think it’s going to be a close vote. I think he wins by a couple points probably.”

Mr. Biden is scheduled to close out his pre-Election Day campaigning with multiple events in Pittsburgh on Monday — the same place where he held his first major rally as a presidential candidate this cycle in April 2019.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed Mr. Trump on Sunday — the first time the paper has endorsed a Republican nominee for president since 1972.

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris is set to conclude her pre-Election Day campaigning on Monday in Philadelphia, where the Biden campaign is technically headquartered.

