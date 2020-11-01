Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden holds a 10-point lead over President Trump, according to a national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday.

Mr. Biden had a 10-point lead, 52% to 42%, over Mr. Trump among registered voters, according to the poll.

Republican pollster Bill McInturff said Mr. Trump has the potential to overperform on Tuesday. The president had a nearly 2-to-1 edge among the 28% of voters who say they’re voting on Election Day.

“This is the most competitive election I could imagine if you’re down 10 points nationally,” Mr. McInturff said.

Mr. Biden had a 6-point lead, 51% to 45%, over Mr. Trump across 12 battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Democrats had a 5-point lead, 48% to 43%, over Republicans on a generic congressional ballot question — the same margin as in August.

Some national polling in the run-up to the 2016 election came close to matching Hillary Clinton’s 2-point margin, 48% to 46%, over Mr. Trump in the national popular vote.

But some state-level surveys dramatically overestimated Mrs. Clinton’s support in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — all of which the president carried narrowly in 2016 en route to his win.

The overall survey of 1,000 registered voters was taken from Oct. 29-31 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.