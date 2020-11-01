Joseph R. Biden has a solid lead over President Trump in Wisconsin and holds an edge in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Florida - three other states that could decide the presidency - according to polling released on Sunday.

Mr. Biden had an 11-point, 52% to 41% lead over Mr. Trump in Wisconsin, a 6-point, 49% to 43% lead in both Pennsylvania and Arizona, and a 3-point, 47% to 44% lead in Florida, according to the New York Times/Siena College polling.

“Wisconsin appears out of reach for Trump and likely to return to the Democratic side of the ledger,” said Don Levy, Director of the Siena College Research Institute. “Arizona and Pennsylvania each give Biden a solid but not solidified six-point lead. And Florida is, well, Florida. Leaning to Biden by three points, the Sunshine state is once again headed to a photo finish.”

It might be hazardous for Democrats to bank on carrying either Arizona or Florida. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won Arizona since 1996, and some Democrats have raised concerns about Black and Hispanic turnout in Florida in early voting thus far.

Mr. Biden has a slim edge in the latest Real Clear Politics average of public polling on Arizona and Florida.

He has a 4-point lead in the latest RCP average for Pennsylvania and a 6-point lead in Wisconsin.

“Despite everything in the last month, all the money and campaigning, virtually nothing has changed in the race between Trump and Biden in Pennsylvania,” Mr. Levy said.

The Wisconsin survey of 1,253 likely voters was taken from Oct. 26-30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

The Pennsylvania survey of 1,862 likely voters was taken from Oct. 26-31 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

The Arizona survey of 1,252 likely voters was taken from Oct. 26-30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The Florida survey of 1,451 likely voters was taken from Oct. 27-31 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

